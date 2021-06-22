West man charged in death of motorcyclist killed in crash

A 32-year-old West man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Waco motorcyclist who was killed in a Saturday night crash.

Chance Jares was arrested Monday and booked into the Hill County Law Enforcement Center on a felony charge of accident involving death with his bond set at $500,000.

The Department of Public Safety reported he had left the scene f the crash on FM 308 near FM 339 in southeastern Hill County.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said about 9:40 p.m. Saturday troopers responded to a reported hit-and-run crash southwest of the community of Penelope

Troopers determined that a GMC Sierra that was northbound turned left in front of a harley-Davidson motorcycle that was going south.

The motorcycle crashed into the right side of the GMC.

The motorcyclist, identified as 61-year-old Gary Moore of Waco, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers reported that after the crash the driver of the GMC, later identified as Jares, left the scene.

He was later found and arrested and remained in jail Tuesday.