We know a lot of people ask for that kick-off time, so here it is:

The 2017 Big Game match up will be in Houston, TX on February 5th at 5:30p. Watch the Big Game in Central Texas on KWKT FOX44!

But did you know? Super Bowl 51 coverage will kick off on FOX44 starting at 9:30 am on Super Bowl Sunday. Be sure to tune in to see all the hype throughout the day.