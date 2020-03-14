What we know about the 52 coronavirus patients in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are at least 52 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in Texas as of March 13, with zero deaths from the disease at this stage.

The latest cases were announced Saturday in Hays County and in Brazoria County.

In Austin, two cases were announced early Friday morning. Later the same day, University of Texas President Greg Fenves said his wife, Carmel, tested positive for the virus.

The cases in the state include confirmed cases and presumptive positive cases, which means a patient has tested positive for the virus at a local public health laboratory, but those results are pending CDC confirmation.

The youngest coronavirus patient is a three-year-old living in Collin County, near Dallas. The oldest patient is a Dallas County resident in their 80s.

In addition to the cases in the state, 11 people infected while abroad have been placed under quarantine at the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The biggest hotbed for coronavirus in Texas is in the Houston area.

Information about the coronavirus patients quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was not immediately available. However, nine were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, one is from the Wuhan group of quarantined passengers, and one was transferred from the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

Events have been canceled across the country and in Texas, including SXSW, which sees hundreds of thousands of people flocking to Austin every March.

The Houston Rodeo has also been canceled, while the suspension of the NBA means there will be no San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets or Dallas Mavericks games in the near future.