What we know about the Santa Fe High suspected shooter

SANTA FE, Texas (KXAN) — The suspected shooter accused of killing nine students and a teacher at Santa Fe High School has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17 — a student at the high school — has been booked into the Galveston County Jail where he is being held without bond.

A school resource officer shot in the arm when he engaged the gunman is undergoing surgery.

What we know: