What we know about the Santa Fe High suspected shooter

SANTA FE, Texas (KXAN) — The suspected shooter accused of killing nine students and a teacher at Santa Fe High School has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17 — a student at the high school — has been booked into the Galveston County Jail where he is being held without bond.
A school resource officer shot in the arm when he engaged the gunman is undergoing surgery.
What we know:
- Pagourtzis had a shotgun and a .38 revolver with him during the shooting at the high school in Santa Fe, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
- Both weapons were legally owned by the suspect’s father, but it’s not clear if his father knew the guns had been taken.
- The governor said the shooter initially planned to kill himself, but told authorities he didn’t have the courage to take his own life.
- Explosive devices including a molotov cocktail were found in Pagourtzis’ home, vehicle and the school.
- The alleged shooter had a journal where he outlined his plans and had a Facebook post with a t-shirt that read: “born to kill.”
- There were few prior warning signs about the gunman. Abbott said, “The red-flag warnings were either non-existent or very imperceptible.”
- A student told Houston NBC affiliate KPRC that he saw Pagourtzis in the hallway before the shooting and he was wearing his “usual outfit”: a trench coat.
- Tristen Patterson, a friend of the suspect, said Pagourtzis was interested in guns and simulation video games but has never talked about killing people, the Associated Press reports.
- Pagourtzis plays on the school’s junior varsity football team and is a member of the dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church, according to the AP.