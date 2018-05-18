What we know about the Santa Fe High suspected shooter

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, Texas (KXAN) — The suspected shooter accused of killing nine students and a teacher at Santa Fe High School has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17 — a student at the high school — has been booked into the Galveston County Jail where he is being held without bond.

A school resource officer shot in the arm when he engaged the gunman is undergoing surgery. 

What we know:

  • Pagourtzis had a shotgun and a .38 revolver with him during the shooting at the high school in Santa Fe, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
  • Both weapons were legally owned by the suspect’s father, but it’s not clear if his father knew the guns had been taken.
  • The governor said the shooter initially planned to kill himself, but told authorities he didn’t have the courage to take his own life.
  • Explosive devices including a molotov cocktail were found in Pagourtzis’ home, vehicle and the school.
  • The alleged shooter had a journal where he outlined his plans and had a Facebook post with a t-shirt that read: “born to kill.” 
  • There were few prior warning signs about the gunman. Abbott said, “The red-flag warnings were either non-existent or very imperceptible.”
  • A student told Houston NBC affiliate KPRC that he saw Pagourtzis in the hallway before the shooting and he was wearing his “usual outfit”: a trench coat.
  • Tristen Patterson, a friend of the suspect, said Pagourtzis was interested in guns and simulation video games but has never talked about killing people, the Associated Press reports.
  • Pagourtzis plays on the school’s junior varsity football team and is a member of the dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church, according to the AP.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected