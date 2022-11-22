KSNF/KODE — The holidays are officially here, and one gas station chain wants to give you the gift of savings. Sheetz, an American chain of convenience stores announced they would be reducing the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The promotion, which began Monday (11/22), lasts for one week only.

If you’re traveling to the east coast for the Thanksgiving holiday, you may want to stop and refuel at one of the 368 Sheetz convenience stores. Sheetz is located in Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia. You can search for Sheetz store locations, HERE.

Missourians Paying Less For Gas

According to AAA, Missourians are paying an average of $3.22 per gallon for regular gasoline as they fill their tanks before the holiday travel period. Currently, the national average is $3.63. That amount is approximately 20 cents less than last month in Missouri, but 15 cents higher than the average price last year. Gasbuddy, the gasoline pricing website predicts a 20% increase in Thanksgiving travel by car.

During the summer 2022, gasoline prices peaked in the Midwest when they hit approximately $5 per gallon. AAA reported the lowest gasoline prices in the state were found in the St. Louis metropolitan area and in the southwestern counties. The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas today was $3.07 in Joplin, followed by St. Louis at $3.08. The highest price among the state’s larger cities was $3.44 in Cape Girardeau.

If demand remains low and inventories continue to increase, drivers will likely see pump prices dip throughout the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA. The organization also reported gasoline prices are declining because of growing economic concerns and how those concerns could influence the demand for oil.