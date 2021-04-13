Which Central Texas providers got shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for a pause on using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine across the country, many states will now have to issue new guidelines on what to do with vaccine doses that have already been shipped.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said it is asking vaccine providers to immediately pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. DSHS said none of the six cases of blood clots nationwide took place in Texas. So far, Texas has administered more than 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine total.
This week, only 6,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were distributed this week. That’s partly because of a Baltimore manufacturing plant error that ruined 15 million doses.
Overall, for the week of April 12, Texas distributed 143,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide. The vast majority of those — 59% — went to the FEMA sites in Arlington (21,000 doses), Dallas (21,000 doses), and Houston (42,000 doses).
Of those 6,400 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses in Central Texas, Hays County got the most with 3,200 doses. Travis County got 2,300 doses, Gillespie County got 600 doses, and Williamson County got 200 doses.
No other counties in the KXAN viewing area got Johnson & Johnson doses this week.
Travis County
|Provider
|City
|J&J doses
|Crossover Health on Bee Caves Road
|Austin
|100
|Guadalupe Zamora M.D., P.A.
|Austin
|100
|Seton Medical Center on 38th Street
|Austin
|2,000
|Wellmed Pflugerville
|Pflugerville
|100
Other Counties
|Provider
|City
|County
|J&J doses
|Hill Country Memorial Hospital
|Fredericksburg
|Gillespie
|600
|Ascension Seton Health Center Buda
|Buda
|Hays
|100
|CVS Pharmacy #10535
|Buda
|Hays
|2,000
|Texas State University Student Health Services
|San Marcos
|Hays
|1,200
|Jarrell Medical Clinic
|Jarrell
|Williamson
|100
|Wellmed Leander
|Leander
|Williamson
|100