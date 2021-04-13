Which Central Texas providers got shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

FILE – In this Thursday, April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at a pop up vaccinations site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for a pause on using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine across the country, many states will now have to issue new guidelines on what to do with vaccine doses that have already been shipped.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said it is asking vaccine providers to immediately pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. DSHS said none of the six cases of blood clots nationwide took place in Texas. So far, Texas has administered more than 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine total.

This week, only 6,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were distributed this week. That’s partly because of a Baltimore manufacturing plant error that ruined 15 million doses.

Overall, for the week of April 12, Texas distributed 143,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide. The vast majority of those — 59% — went to the FEMA sites in Arlington (21,000 doses), Dallas (21,000 doses), and Houston (42,000 doses).

Of those 6,400 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses in Central Texas, Hays County got the most with 3,200 doses. Travis County got 2,300 doses, Gillespie County got 600 doses, and Williamson County got 200 doses.

No other counties in the KXAN viewing area got Johnson & Johnson doses this week.

Provider City J&J doses Crossover Health on Bee Caves Road Austin 100 Guadalupe Zamora M.D., P.A. Austin 100 Seton Medical Center on 38th Street Austin 2,000 Wellmed Pflugerville Pflugerville 100

