LIVE: White House COVID team to hold briefing as vaccine supply increases

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House COVID-19 response team will brief the nation on the latest pandemic response efforts Wednesday, after announcing plans to increase vaccine supply in an effort to ensure equity in distributing doses.

The team, selected by President Joe Biden, will hold the briefing at 11 a.m. EST. NewsNation will livestream the event in the player above.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, the chair of the White House’s COVID-19 equity task force, said Tuesday that the federal government is devoting 1 million doses to begin distributing vaccines at 250 community health centers. It’s meant to be a first phase of a program to expand vaccinations to the more than 1,300 federally supported community health centers, which primarily care for low-income and uninsured populations. This will begin Monday, Feb. 15.

Jeff Zients, coordinator of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts, also announced Monday that states will see their allocation of doses rise to 11 million per week, starting next week. That’s up more than 2 million since President Joe Biden took office.

“Efficiency and equity are both central to what we’re doing,” Zients said.

Last week, the Biden administration announced that it will begin shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to select pharmacies, starting Friday. Zients said some 6,500 pharmacies around the country will receive a total of 1 million doses of vaccine to begin the shipments.

The number of participating pharmacies, and the allocation of vaccines, are expected to accelerate as drugmakers increase production. The Pentagon last week also approved the deployment of 1,100 active-duty troops to help deliver the shots.

Nearly 63 million vaccine doses have been distributed, with roughly 43 million doses administered, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this week that second vaccine doses should not be delayed to prevent the spread of virus variants.

The best defense against the evolution of COVID-19 and the emergence of variant strains is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, Fauci said.

Fauci said the variant of COVID-19 first found in the United Kingdom could become the “dominant” strain in the U.S. by end of March, but both vaccines approved by the FDA are “quite effective” against it.

Vaccines are “less so” effective on South African variant, but mass vaccinations could control the spread of the variant.

In the United States, there have been 27 million confirmed cases with more than 468,000 Americans dead from the virus, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.