Wilber Dimas has died from Gatesville explosion injuries

The family of Wilber Dimas says he died Sunday, July 15th, from injuries he received in the Coryell Memorial Hospital explosion. The blast occurred on June 26 in Gatesville. Two other men died and 13 others were injured.

On July 9th, Wilber’s sister, Maricela Dimas, told FOX44 News that doctors found burned tissue in his lungs which caused pneumonia.

“Somebody caused this, and now I’m going to have to live with this and my brother is. And it’s not easy,” Maricela says.

“This is like a nightmare that I can’t wake up from. I wake up, he’s in bed. He’s getting – going into the operation room on a daily basis. You know, they are constantly removing mucus from his lung and the buildup, and they’re constantly working on his wounds,” Maricela says.

For two weeks, her brother was left in a coma with over 70 percent of his body burned after the blast.

“So we have been very hopeful that he would get better. But once we find out that there was burning inside his lungs from inhaling the gas – that just has us hanging on a thread, basically,” Maricela says.

The thread is getting thinner as times goes on.

“We’re scared. We don’t know what’s going to happen to him. I don’t know if he’s going to make it,” Maricela says.

She says her family deserves answers.

“It’s so mind blowing. I do not….I cannot wrap my head around the fact that we’re the only family asking for reasons why. An explanation to find closure. To move on with our lives. To do what’s right. I feel like we’re the only ones on the front lines fighting for his health,” Maricela says.

Investigators say the blast was caused by a gas explosion, but the reason why is still a mystery.

“No one is talking. It’s just an accident that happened. No one wants to talk about it. I need to find out what happened. I can’t do it on my own,” Maricela says.

No legal action has been taken other than the court order to halt clean-up to preserve evidence.

