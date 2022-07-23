LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — A wildfire broke out in Liberty Hill near Tower Road on Saturday, prompting evacuations and responses from over 20 different agencies.

The wildfire, referred to as the San Gabriel Fire, was estimated to be 500 acres at 9:19 p.m., according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, which was requested to help with response. The agency tweeted that the fire was 25 percent contained and that forward progression had been stopped.

Residents of 200 homes were evacuated earlier in the evening but were permitted to return home at about 9:15 p.m., according to a tweet from the he Williamson County Office of Emergency Management.

Santa Rita Middle School was opened as a shelter to those who did evacuate earlier in the day.

Travis County STAR Flight also responded to the fire.

The Texas A&M Forest Services sent multiple aircraft to fight the fire. A DC-10, four air tankers and three “fire bosses” (a small turboprop plane used to fight fires).









So far there are no reports of loss of life or any structures that have burned. Crews said with the drought and dry conditions, people need to be very cautious.

Kimberly Kaschalk with Texas A&M Forestry said that as of Friday, there were 205 fires reported in the last seven-day period across Texas. That information does not include any fires reported on Saturday.

Saturday morning, Gov. Abbott issued a disaster declaration in North Texas for 10 counties, including Somervell County, in response to the Chalk Mountain Fire that burned more than 6,700 acres.

The governor said 60 homes were evacuated, 16 were destroyed and five were damaged in the wildfire. 38 agencies responded to that fire, including local, state and federal first responders.