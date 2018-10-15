Wine Advent calendars coming soon to Aldi stores

(WCMH) – In just a few short weeks, Aldi’s wine advent calendars will be available for sale in the U.S.

The supermarket chain first debuted its calendars in the UK last year and it was such a success, they decided to expand to US markets this fall.

The advent calendar costs $69.99 and comes with 24 mini bottles of red, white, and bubbly wine for the first 24 days of December.

Aldi will also be offering a new cheese advent calendar for $12.99, which will include 24 mini pieces of imported cheese.

Both calendars will be available at Aldi stores starting Nov. 7.