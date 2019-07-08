Woman arrested in Temple stabbing case

A 55-year-old Temple woman has been arrested in connection with a Friday stabbing incident.

Police were called to the 200 block of South 12th Street about 5:00 p.m. and found the victim with two wounds.

He told the officers a woman had stabbed him.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple by ambulance and police began searching for the suspect.

Officers located the suspect, identified as Estella Dosson Edwards on South 6th Street

When officers made contact with her, the discovered she had two knives on her person.