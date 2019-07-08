Woman hospitalized after man beats her

A woman who gave a man a ride ended up in the hospital with injuries after she was severely beaten last Saturday.

McLennan County deputies were called to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital when the victim arrived there.

Court papers said deputies found the victim covered in wet, dirty clothes, shaking, and with numerous visible injuries on her entire body.

She told deputies she gave Alfred Louis Liendo, Jr. a ride to a friend’s home, when they stopped on the side of the road near the intersection of Monthie Road and Bays Road for Liendo to look for his wallet.

The arrest affidavit said Liendo got out of the truck, then approached the victim, pulled her out of the truck and began to punch her in the face, breaking her nose.

She was described as having a knot on the left side of her forehead from being hit repeatedly.

The affidavit said the victim sustained many scratches and contusions on her body, on her legs, back, and arms, and red marks and bruising around her neck that were consistent with being choked. She also had cuts on her lower abdomen and both forearms, along with bloody elbows.

Deputies arrested Liendo and took him to the McLennan County Jail, where he was booked in on charges of aggravated assault and serious injury, a second-degree felony. He was also charged with assault strangulation, which is a third-degree felony.