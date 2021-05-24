Woman shot at Bellmead apartments, one in custody

Bellmead Police confirm a woman was shot three times during an incident at the Eagle Crest Apartments Monday morning.

A spokesperson confirmed the incident occurred about 9:50 a.m.. at the apartments in the 4100 block of Bellmead Drive, with the victim being transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old Dari Washington was in custody and was being interviewed shortly after 10:00 a.m.

He was later taken to the McLennan County Jail and booked in on charges of aggravated assault of date or household member with a weapon, a first degree felony.

Police say the two had been alone in the apartment when an argument broke out and the shots being fired.

The victim has one child but the child was not present, being in school at the time of the shooting.