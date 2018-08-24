Woman threatened with sword, man arrested

A 59-year-old College Station man has been arrested on charges he held a sword to a woman’s neck.

Bond was set at $30,000 for Watson Lee Bell, who was booked into the Brazos County Jail Thursday night on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Bandera Drive about 7:47 p.m. Thursday on an assault call.

The female victim said she was assaulted by her roommate with a sword, that at one point he had held the sword to her neck and threatened her.

The suspect fled just before officers arrived, but with the description of the man given by the victim, they were able to find him and take him into custody a few blocks away.

Because the suspect and victim were living together as roommates, police enhanced the charge as a family violence offense.