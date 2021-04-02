Woman’s money stolen after being targeted in bank then followed by suspect for 2 hours

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division has released surveillance video of bank jugging incident that happened on Saturday, February 13th.

A woman entered the bank, located at the 11800 block of Bellaire in Southwest Houston. According to investigators, she withdrew a large sum of money inside the bank at a teller station, placed the money inside of her purse and then left the bank in her car.

She then drove to a friend’s house and spent over an hour and half visiting, according to investigators. She then left that location and drove to a supermarket, located at the 9200 block of Bellaire.

As she was getting out of her car at the supermarket, a man forcibly grabbed her purse (with the money that she withdrew from the bank) and ran to a newer model Chevrolet truck, which was also being followed by a Ram truck, and then sped off, according to police.

A security guard witnessed the robbery in the parking lot and attempted to stop the suspects, but was unsuccessful.

The same male that stole the victim’s purse was the same male that was inside the bank about two hours prior to the incident, according to robbery investigators. This is believed to be a jugging incident, in which the suspects had targeted the victim (after withdrawing the money at the bank) and then waited for an opportunity to steal it. In these jugging incidents, it is not uncommon for suspects to use numerous vehicles while they are following a victim in order, according to authorities.

The suspect is describes as a Hispanic or light skinned black male, 20 to 21 years old, 5’4 to 5’6, 140 to 160 pounds, gray Nike sweat pants and pullover jacket.

Suspect vehicles: Dark colored Newer model Chevrolet truck and a dark colored Ram 1500. Both trucks were missing their front license plate.

If you have any information on this case please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.