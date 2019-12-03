World Economy Takes Center Stage At Waco’s State of The Nation Luncheon

WACO, Texas – Dozens gathered at Waco’s McLane Stadium Monday for the annual State of the Nation Luncheon.

The event, headlined by Business Owner Ray Perryman and Congressman Bill Flores, was to educate locals on the issues happening on Capitol Hill.

“It’s important for our community to see how national policy affects local policy,” says Loren Schwartz, a member of the Waco Chamber of Commerce.

Topics addressed included student debt, immigration and modifying trade deals with the European Union.

“So if we get all those markets together, pretty soon that puts the pressure on China so that they quit cheating, and they’ll enter a trade deal with us,” says Congressman Bill Flores.

Flores, who has been a congressman in Texas’s 19th district for nine years, says he is not seeking re-election because he wants to spend more time with family.

The congressman says his replacement should be someone knowledgeable on the district.

