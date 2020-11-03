Baylor students demonstrate unity as young voter turnout surges

WACO, Texas – According to reports, young voters are showing up to the polls in massive numbers.

At more than 750,000, turnout for young Texans under 30 years old is up more than six times the last presidential election.

The issues facing our nation have become the platform young voters at Baylor University are standing on just a day before the big election.

Students marched through campus with signs calling for an end to social injustice, with other signs promoting equal rights.

Sam Onilenla, one of the organizers, says the students’ mission was to show unity throughout campus during a divisive national campaign season.

“It was important for us, especially the people on this campus, to bring that unified front against all of the social injustice that’s happening in our world today. Because its really overwhelming,” Onilenla said.

Many like Dahron say in today’s political climate, he wanted to stand with his peers in sending a clear message on campus.

“It’s the fact that some of our peers decided to organize this and make it happen, you know? We can’t do nothing but support it,” said Dahron Mize.

Though young voters have already made their presence known at the polls in Early Voting, more students say they will be in line at the polls on Tuesday.

“It’s so important for our voices to be heard, because we are the future and our vote really matters. And will determine what could happen in our country tomorrow, and it directly affects us. So, it’s so important,” said Maria Vaiona, a student a Baylor.

At one point of the demonstration, students and Baylor’s staff alike took a knee and held a prayer for the unity, the peace and the direction of our country.

Students say together they are taking the opportunity to make sure they, along with the issues they care about, are seen and heard.

“Every single student here that is part of that group that feels silenced wants their voices heard. That’s why I came out today to make sure Baylor saw me,” said Victoria Bingaman.