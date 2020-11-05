Bell County Residents Vote in Favor of Many Propositions

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Tuesday’s election was a game changer for some areas in Texas.

In Killeen, nearly 70 percent of voters cast their ballots in favor of Proposition A – a plan to consolidate the city’s taxes.

Then over in Belton, voters helped pass all five propositions:

74.5 percent of voters were in favor of Proposition A – a plan to change City Council limits from two to three years.

56.7 percent of voters were in favor of Proposition B. This changed the mayor to be appointed by City Council rather than a public election.

70 percent of voters were in favor of Proposition C. This plan allows City Council to fill positions with a year or less remaining by appointment, rather than a special election.

64.6 percent of voters were in favor of Proposition D. This allows City Council the flexibility to change to a November election (or another uniform election date) if the state approves.

62.5 percent of voters were in favor of Proposition E, which allows flexibility in the city’s polling locations.

All propositions in Belton and Killeen take effect immediately.