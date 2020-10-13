Central Texas sees first day of Early Voting

CENTRAL TEXAS – The first day of Early Voting has wrapped up here in Central Texas.

In Harker Heights, the cutoff time to be in line to vote was 5:00 p.m. Some people just made this deadline after getting off from work, while others who had the day off spent several hours.

Lines wrapped around the building at one particular Harker Heights polling site on Tuesday. People say they have been online for up to five hours. Some came prepared by bringing their own lawn chairs, books to read, and food.

“It’s been long, hot….hot and quiet,” says Bell County resident Marlean Druce. “We’ve been here going on four hours now. Everybody’s just quiet and waiting. Bring a chair, bring an umbrella. Bring water for the sun, because you’re going to be here a while. But it’s worth it.”

While over in McLennan County, reactions were mixed – where voters waited less than an hour.

“Nobody likes to stand in line for so long. But I’m not complaining, because my vote counts,” says McLennan County resident Marie Barker. “I think it was very convenient for me – about 20 minutes.”

Early Voting continues until October 30th. Many polls opened at 8:00 a.m.