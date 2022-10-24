WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Early voting begins Monday and runs through Friday November 4.

Election officials say this is the largest voter registration McLennan County has ever seen, making early voting even more important.

Jared Goldsmith with McLennan County elections says early voting is a great way to beat the lines and the busyness of election day.

“We absolutely encourage everyone to go vote early,” Goldsmith said. “Don’t wait until election day. Election day can be pretty hectic. There can be lines at times.”

The times for those polling places vary, and there are five different locations open for early voting. Find a list of sites and times here.

“Have your voice heard,” Goldsmith said. “You know, not everybody in the world gets that, and we do here in America. So make sure, you know, if you’re registered to vote, go vote.”

Bell County has seven different locations open for early voting, and the times vary as well. Find Bell County times and locations here.

Here you can find wait times in Bell County.

“Some of the polling places may have changed,” Bell County PIO James Stafford said. “So be sure to go online. Just because you voted somewhere last year, that location may have moved.”

The Secretary of State website had an error on it saying early voting starts October 29, but it does start Monday, October 24.

FOX 44 News brought this to the attention of the Secretary of State’s office, and it has since been fixed.

Stafford and Goldsmith say make sure to do your research before going to the polls because you can’t use your phone in the polling place.

“Sample ballots are available online, so you can fill in a sample ballot and you can walk in with that,” Stafford said. “We’re okay with you having a perfect cheat sheet, you just can’t use your cell phones.”

Many counties also offer curbside voting for those with mobility issues.

“You’ll see a placard that has a phone number on it, you call that, and they will assist you making sure that your ballot gets cast,” Stafford said.

Falls County early voting sites are listed here.

Limestone County early voting sites are listed here.

Milam County early voting sites are listed here.