Early Voting begins Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS – Early Voting starts Tuesday and runs through the end of October.

You can vote in person at certain polling locations from October 13th through the 30th.

There are five early voting sites in McLennan County, and six locations in Bell County.

At the voting sites, you will be asked to show a photo ID. If you don’t have a photo ID, you may bring a copy of your birth certificate, bank statement and other certificates that prove your identification.

Early Voting will be conducted in person each weekday at:

Belton – Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

Killeen – Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

Killeen -Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd

Temple – Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave

Salado – Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach

Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

During these times:

October 13, 2020 through October 16, 2020 (Tuesday – Friday) from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

October 17, 2020 (Saturday) 7 am to 7 pm

October 18, 2020 (Sunday) Noon to 5 pm

October 19, 2020 thru October 23, 2020 (Monday – Friday) 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

October 24, 2020 (Saturday) 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

October 25, 2020 (Sunday) 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

October 26, 2020 thru October 30, 2020 (Monday – Friday) 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

Here are some other places you can vote:

Robinson Community Center

106 W. Lyndale Avenue

Robinson, TX 76706

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center

1020 Elm Street

Waco, TX 76704

First Assembly of God Church

6701 Bosque Blvd

Waco, TX 76710

City Hall

Hewitt Public City Hall/ Library

200 Patriot Court

Hewitt, TX 76643

Early Voting 5 Front & Disabled Entrance

Records Building (basement of the building)

214 N 4th Street, Suite 300

Waco, TX 76701

The last day to apply for ballot by mail is October 23rd.