Early Voting begins Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS – Early Voting starts Tuesday and runs through the end of October.
You can vote in person at certain polling locations from October 13th through the 30th.
There are five early voting sites in McLennan County, and six locations in Bell County.
At the voting sites, you will be asked to show a photo ID. If you don’t have a photo ID, you may bring a copy of your birth certificate, bank statement and other certificates that prove your identification.
Early Voting will be conducted in person each weekday at:
Belton – Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave
Killeen – Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen -Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd
Temple – Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave
Salado – Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach
Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
During these times:
October 13, 2020 through October 16, 2020 (Tuesday – Friday) from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
October 17, 2020 (Saturday) 7 am to 7 pm
October 18, 2020 (Sunday) Noon to 5 pm
October 19, 2020 thru October 23, 2020 (Monday – Friday) 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
October 24, 2020 (Saturday) 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
October 25, 2020 (Sunday) 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
October 26, 2020 thru October 30, 2020 (Monday – Friday) 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
Here are some other places you can vote:
Robinson Community Center
106 W. Lyndale Avenue
Robinson, TX 76706
Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center
1020 Elm Street
Waco, TX 76704
First Assembly of God Church
6701 Bosque Blvd
Waco, TX 76710
City Hall
Hewitt Public City Hall/ Library
200 Patriot Court
Hewitt, TX 76643
Early Voting 5 Front & Disabled Entrance
Records Building (basement of the building)
214 N 4th Street, Suite 300
Waco, TX 76701
The last day to apply for ballot by mail is October 23rd.