(FOX 44) – There are only two days left of early voting for the May 6 Elections.

Early Voting started on April 24, and is ending on Tuesday, May 2. Most, if not all, of the items on the ballot are city and school district races.

There are dozens of races for voters to consider – from City Council seats and school board trustees – to Round Two of the Marijuana Proposition in Harker Heights.

Make sure to tune in to FOX 44 News at 9 this Saturday when we will have the election results!