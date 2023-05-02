(FOX 44) – You have until the end of Tuesday, May 2 to vote early for the May 6 Election.

FOX 44 News is Your Local Election Headquarters, and we are following more than 100 races. Early Voting ends at 7 p.m., and then the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

May elections typically see a low voter turnout. Only 1.4 and 1.3 percent of registered voters in McLennnan County and Bell County have made their voices heard.

You can find links to polling locations across Central Texas here.