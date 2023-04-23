WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — On Monday, Central Texans can once again make their voices heard on the elections that matter to them. All of the races on the ballot concern city and school issues.

While election day is May 6th, early voting runs from April 24th to May 2nd. There will be no voting on April 30th because it is a Sunday.

The most controversial race on the ballot comes from Harker Heights, where voters will decide if the city council’s decision to stop an ordinance concerning marijuana should be repealed.

Last year, Harker Heights voters overwhelmingly approved an ordinance that would keep police from arresting people with certain amounts of marijuana on them. The city council struck down the ordinance, saying it goes against the Texas Constitution.

That is just one of dozens races on the ballot. FOX 44 News has compiled a list of links to help you find the ballots and voting sites for your area:

FOX 44 News will be tracking the election results and bring you the results as soon as they come in.