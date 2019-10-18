Early Voting starts Monday in Texas

Early voting for the November 5th General Election starts Monday, October 21st.

There are ten statewide propositions on the ballot:

  • Proposition 1: Allowed to Serve as Multiple Municipal Judges Amendment
  • Proposition 2: Water Development Board Bonds Amendment
  • Proposition 3: Temporary Property Tax Exemption for Disaster Areas Amendment
  • Proposition 4: Prohibit State Income Tax on Individuals Amendment
  • Proposition 5: Sales Tax on Sporting Goods Dedicated to Parks, Wildlife, and Historical Agencies Amendment
  • Proposition 6: Cancer Prevention and Research Institute Bonds Amendment
  • Proposition 7: Increase Distributions to School Fund Amendment
  • Proposition 8: Flood Infrastructure Fund Amendment
  • Proposition 9: Precious Metals in Depositories Exempt from Property Tax Amendment
  • Proposition 10: Transfer of Care of Law Enforcement Animals Amendement

There are several other local races and issues up for a vote. Below are links to sample ballots:

