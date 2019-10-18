Early Voting starts Monday in Texas

Early voting for the November 5th General Election starts Monday, October 21st.
There are ten statewide propositions on the ballot:
- Proposition 1: Allowed to Serve as Multiple Municipal Judges Amendment
- Proposition 2: Water Development Board Bonds Amendment
- Proposition 3: Temporary Property Tax Exemption for Disaster Areas Amendment
- Proposition 4: Prohibit State Income Tax on Individuals Amendment
- Proposition 5: Sales Tax on Sporting Goods Dedicated to Parks, Wildlife, and Historical Agencies Amendment
- Proposition 6: Cancer Prevention and Research Institute Bonds Amendment
- Proposition 7: Increase Distributions to School Fund Amendment
- Proposition 8: Flood Infrastructure Fund Amendment
- Proposition 9: Precious Metals in Depositories Exempt from Property Tax Amendment
- Proposition 10: Transfer of Care of Law Enforcement Animals Amendement
There are several other local races and issues up for a vote. Below are links to sample ballots: