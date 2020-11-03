Election Day turnout in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas – What do the polls look like in Bell County on this Election Day?

Polls have been staggered within the last few hours. Most of the time, there has been no line outside of the Temple Annex, and the voters FOX44 spoke with say they have been able to vote with no worries.

Those people coming over after work still have a chance to vote. We visited a few different locations in Temple, and the longest line we saw was barely out the door – even with social distancing.

For up-to-date election results, you can go here.