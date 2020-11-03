Election Day turnout in Waco

WACO, Texas – Waco residents are flocking to the polls as Election Day comes to a close.

While there was a steady stream of people coming in and out of polling locations, very few lines were seen.

However, during Early Voting we saw lines wrapped around the building at some polling locations – but now that Election Day is here, it seems to have died down just a bit.

As we get closer to the end of the day, and as people get off work, we are starting to see a few more people coming in and out of the locations.

Some voters that we spoke to say voting wasn’t a hassle at all.

“Not at all, actually. My roommate came here earlier and told us to go here, because there wasn’t a very long line. So we did that,” says Baylor student Anastasia Ochsner.

The polls will stay open until 7:00 p.m.

