KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has confirmed the results of the May 7 election, making way for a swearing in of new At-large councilmembers, following a recount.

On Sunday, May 22, City of Killeen’s Mayor Debbie Nash-King managed and supervised the recount. Bell County administered the recount at the Lions Club Park Senior Center, which started at 10:00 a.m.

Councilwoman Mellisa Brown filed the recount petition on May 17, delaying the swearing in ceremony for former mayor Jose Segarra, current at-large councilmember Ken Wilkerson and newcomer Ramon Alvarez, who won the three at-large seats receiving 23 percent, 21 percent and 17 percent of the votes respectively on May 7. Current Council member Brown, had received 1,748 votes, which was 26 less than Alvarez at the time. All results were posted to the Bell County website.

“The City of Killeen worked closely with Bell County to ensure everyone followed the necessary steps in the recount process and was fair and thorough,” said Mayor Nash-King. “We will follow protocol and proceed with these results.”

The recount was done manually, as requested by Brown, and all candidates had the right to be present at the recount – per the Texas Elections Code. Brown was present.

The swearing in ceremony for Segarra, Wilkerson and Alvarez is set to happen Monday, May 23 at 5:00 p.m. in the City Hall Chambers. Killeen Municipal Court Judge Kris Krishna will conduct the swearing in.

Mayor Debbie-Nash King was sworn in as mayor during the May 17 Special Council meeting. Nash-King received 72 percent of the votes to remain mayor of Killeen. During the Special Council meeting, Council canvassed the votes, as required by state law.

For more election information, you can visit the City’s website at KilleenTexas.gov/Election.