Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Cambodian opposition leader stopped from returning home
Idaho, Energy Department sign deal on spent nuclear fuel
Bolivia clashes: third person killed in disputed election
Police: Man stabs woman on train in Italy in ‘personal’ act
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Hunt eligible to play for Browns after 8-game NFL suspension
Top Stories
No. 11 Virginia’s stellar defense beats Syracuse 48-34
Russia denies any manipulation of key doping data
‘The problem is I’m Italian’: Balotelli spurs racism debate
Lamar Jackson running toward record book
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
NOVEMBER 5, 2019 ELECTION RESULTS
Your Local Election HQ
Posted:
Nov 5, 2019 / 03:08 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 7, 2019 / 09:10 AM CST
Trending now
Man found shot Wednesday evening
EXCLUSIVE: Alleged Marlin sexual assault victim speaks
Two Centex Athletes Take Home “Built Ford Tough” Player of the Week Honors
Man killed in freak accident identified
Do you know how many homes are on the market?
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
Man found shot Wednesday evening
25-year-old held on $1,000,000 bond for Killeen murder
EXCLUSIVE: Alleged Marlin sexual assault victim speaks
Two Centex Athletes Take Home “Built Ford Tough” Player of the Week Honors
Man killed in freak accident identified
Upcoming Events