Large early-voter turnout energizes TX-District 17 Congressional race

McLennan County, Texas – Voters are showing up to the polls in droves since early voting began on Tuesday.

McLennan County election officials are predicting record turnout if this momentum continues through November 3rd.

FOX44 has learned voter turnout this year could surpass the turnout in 2008 – when President Barack Obama was elected.

Both Pete Sessions and Rick Kennedy have different political agendas, but the Congressional candidates are a lot alike when it comes to their response to voter turn out so far. They say they hope this continues leading up to the big night just weeks away.

An opening day of early voting Tuesday attracted the masses, energizing both Congressional candidates looking to replace Congressman Bill Flores.

Election officials are making a bold prediction, suggesting we may see an even larger turn out than the record-breaking 2008 general election.

“In that election, we saw about 60 percent. I predict that we’re going to see a bigger turnout than that for this election,” said Kathy Van Wolfe, McLennan County’s Election Administrator.

Candidates say the turnout so far in early voting is motivating them even more to engage voters in the few couple of weeks.

“We are very much ready to not only go out and greet people and be there, but really, to make sure that what we’re doing is pushing people to vote,” said Pete Sessions, the Republican candidate vying for the 17th Texas Congressional seat in Washington.

“There’s still plenty of people heading to the polls. It’s great energy. It certainly gets me going and gets me ready to get out there,” his Democratic opponent Rick Kennedy said.

Kennedy and Sessions are both pushing to get their messages out to folks who ultimately decide their fate when it comes to replacing Bill Flores.

“It is time to start electing folks who are dedicated to rolling up their sleeves and working on behalf of American people. Not on behalf of cooperate packs, not on behalf of a party,” Kennedy said.

“One team, the Republican’s team, stands for law and order. And one team, which is the Democratic team, is for change and moving,” said Sessions.

Even in the midst of the pandemic that’s left over 200,000 dead nationwide, the motivation is there for voters and candidates as the sprint toward November 3rd gets underway.

“Millions of people all over the country are willing to go out because they know that this is important and they cannot let fear rip them or win in this matter,” Sessions said.

“Obviously there’s huge energy around this election on all sides. Everybody is highly motivated to get out there,” said Kennedy.