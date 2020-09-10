Kamala Harris hosts roundtable event in Miami, Florida

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The presidential race in Texas continues to be very close, according to the latest poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler.

Among voters in general in Texas, Biden actually leads with 44% of the vote to Trump's 43% (Independent candidate Jo Jorgenson had 2%, Green Party Candidate Howie Hawkins had 1% and 11% were undecided). However, when the poll accounted for those most likely to cast a ballot, Trump had 48% of that vote to 46% for Biden and 1% each for Jorgenson and Hawkins with 5% undecided.