Local political expert predicts election will end ‘soon’

WACO, Texas – It’s been over three days since the polls closed here in Texas, and neither President Trump nor former Vice President Biden have reached the 270 electoral votes needed to claim victory in the presidential race.

A presidential election taking this long to decide is not unprecedented. In fact, it’s not even close.

“It doesn’t seem at this point that this is going to drag out as long as the 2000 Election,” Baylor University Political Science Professor Dr. Patrick Flavin said. “[That election] was very unique with a very tight margin in a single state.”

20 years ago, the race between George W. Bush and Al Gore was held up by several recounts in Florida.

This time around, the massive influx of mail-in votes due to COVID-19 have kept multiple states from claiming a victor.

“Some of these places were outrageously big, and they couldn’t count them until the day, the hour the polls closed on Tuesday,” McLennan County Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary Duty said, referring to laws that require some states (such as Pennsylvania) to wait til after the polls close to count the votes. “Naturally, you’ve got a huge volume of those ballots. It’s gonna be a different election.”

President Trump has condemned the mail-in process, urging election officials to stop counting ballots. The Trump Administration even filed lawsuits against several battleground states – namely Michigan, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania – accusing them of voter fraud.

“It would be sort of unfathomable to imagine a case where that many fraudulent votes could flip the results of one of these contested states right now,” Flavin said.

Duty believes thinks accusing poll workers is useless because they are also community members.

“The people that run the election are your neighbors,” Duty said. “They are people in our community. They go to our schools. They go to our churches. They are people we know. The running of the election is actually a state and a municipal function.”

Flavin thinks the national news outlets will be declaring a winner ‘soon.’ He also believes mail-in ballots should be encouraged more in the future – changing the way we look at Election Day.

“The way we think of Election Day as being a single day is probably gonna give way to more like an Election Week or an Election Couple of Weeks,” Flavin said.

As far as President Trump claiming he will not concede the presidential race, Flavin says this is perfectly legal – saying the concession is a tradition, but not required.

“Nothing is settled or finalized, in a legal or constitutional sense, until December,” Flavin said. “It could be that President Trump, if he were to lose, would never concede. But that wouldn’t change the result of the election. In other words, it isn’t a requirement for election results to be certified.”

The electorates will officially cast their vote for president in December, officially sealing the president elect a month before the inauguration.

FOX44 reached out to both the Bell County and McLennan County Republicans, but did not hear back.