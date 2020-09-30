McLennan County leaders speak on Presidential Debate

WACO, Texas – A debate unlike any other in history. This is how Tuesday night’s Presidential Debate was billed.

Topics included COVID-19, police reform, health care, the Supreme Court nomination, the economy…..and the list goes on. Democrats and Republicans alike considered this a defining moment for both candidates.

We are about a month away from electing America’s next president. Both candidates had an opportunity before this election to share their vision for our country’s future.

After speaking with the chairman of the McLennan County Republican Party and the chairwoman of the McLennan County Democratic Party – of course they both wanted their candidates to shine.

However, Republicans say President Donald Trump’s biggest task is showing how he was effective as president for the last four years and to share why he believed he can do well as a president for another four years.

Democrats say Joe Biden had to paint a clear picture of how he looks as president – not vice president. He also shared what he would do differently from President Trump.

Both sides say this was a huge night for their candidates.

“I think the two things President Trump has to do in all of these debates is 1: Defend the last four years of what he’s done, and 2: Give a good vision for the next four years in terms of the future. So I hope he’s able to do both of those eloquently and sufficiently,” says McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Dr. Bradford Holland.

“I think it’s going to come down to Joe Biden’s spirit. His spirit of empathy. His spirit of connectedness with people that have suffered. He has that unique ability to go into a room, and you feel like you’ve known him all of your life,” says McLennan County Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary Duty.

To hear comments prior to the debate, you can watch the video below.