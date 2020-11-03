McLennan County Prepares for Election Day

WACO, Texas – It’s crunch time, as McLennan County election administrators get ready for this year’s presidential election.

“We’re going to hire about 350 people to work tomorrow so that we have enough staff to help everyone,” said Kathy Van Wolfe, Mclennan County Election Administrator.

Workers will be dispersed across 34 polling sites , including two new locations – University High School and the St. Louis Activity Center.

“Because one of our churches that we have opened is not available because of COVID-19, so we’ve opened up Waco High and that place,” Van Wolfe added.

So far, more than 80,000 people in the county have voted early – exceeding years past.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m., and Waco transit is encouraging voter participation by providing free rides to the polls. Voters must show their voter registration, ID or voting sticker.