MJ Hegar concedes to John Cornyn in Texas Senate race, issues statement on results

ROUND ROCK, Texas – MJ Hegar conceded to John Cornyn in the Texas Senate race Tuesday night.
Hegar later released a statement saying:
“I’m not a career politician, running for U.S. Senate was never my plan. I’m just one of the millions of Texans who saw the world we’re giving our children and thought ‘hell no.’ Together, we stood up and got to work, building a powerful grassroots campaign from the ground up, shattering voter turnout records, and most importantly sending a message to a previously safe Senator that he answers to us. I am confident that the work we did will move our state forward for years to come.”
Source: MJ Hegar for Texas