Reactions are pouring in on Joe Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris as VP

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 12: Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speak after the Democratic Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University’s Health and PE Center on September 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls were chosen from the larger field of candidates to participate in the debate hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

There is no mincing of words over presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden’s pick for his running mate.

The Republican National Committee released this statement from Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel:

A hiding, diminished, and incoherent Joe Biden didn’t just select a vice-presidential candidate, he chose the person who would actually be in charge the next four years if he is somehow able to win. Kamala Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president. These radical policies might be popular among liberals, but they are well outside the mainstream for most Americans,” Ronna McDaniel/RNC Chairwoman

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa had a different take on the decision to add Sen. Kamala Harris to the ticket:

Texas Democrats could not be more thrilled to hear that Senator Kamala Harris will be our next Vice President. Senator Harris is everything that exemplifies what is great about the Democratic Party: a policy wonk who fights for the people, a leader who is willing to speak truth and stand up to those who seek to do us harm, and a warrior for justice who has spent her entire life trying to do what’s right. Simply put Kamala Harris is a leader who will never stop fighting for the people.” Gilberto Hinojosa/Texas Democratic Party Chair

One of the other women who was supposedly on the short list for the VP spot, Rep. Karen Bass of California sent out this congratulatory tweet:

@KamalaHarris is a great choice for Vice President.



Her tenacious pursuit of justice and relentless advocacy for the people is what is needed right now. 1/ pic.twitter.com/Fnv9SgWxDc — Karen Bass (@KarenBassTweets) August 11, 2020

While Pres. Trump tweeted out a 30-second political ad that calls Sen. Harris former Vice President Joe Biden’s ‘political living will.’