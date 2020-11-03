Republican and Democratic party deep divide

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The two men competing at the top of the ticket are polar opposites, and this is being felt all over the political landscape.

This makes their parties’ approach to Election Night distinctly different. Democrats tell FOX44 they have done all they could do when it comes to getting voters to the polls – but as we know, every action has a reaction.

Republicans say they have made an even effort to keep the state and McLennan County red.

The parties vying for power tonight could not be any more different. The Democratic Party is slamming Republicans on their policies and leadership during the pandemic. The Republican Party is defending their decisions – saying their approach is geared more to protecting the nation’s economy.

You have police reform. While Democrats want to make big changes to criminal justice up and down the ballot, Republicans – by majority – are backing the badge and the Thin Blue Line.

Health care regulation. Immigration policy. Student loan debt. The difference between the two parties is something established local party leaders call “unprecedented.”

The fight for the state’s political fate this year is more intense than it’s been in a very long time.

“We are taking this election with [the] upmost seriousness. [The election is] more serious than I’ve ever experienced,” says Dr. Brad Holland, of the McLennan County Republican Party.

“This is an election that….not many people want to sit on the sidelines. It’s a black or white, do or die, life/death election,” says Mary Duty, of the McLennan County Democratic Party.

Young Texans showed up big this year with six times the amount of voters in the last general election, at about 750,000 voters.

But the question is who are they supporting? Do they side with Republican policies and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic? Do they side with Democrats who want to see more of a response from the government in the form of mandates, and more COVID regulation? Will we see a big response from young conservatives when it comes to police reform?

Other issues include student loan debt, health care regulation and immigration policy.

Both parties have had to be creative in their effort to get their stance out there to young voters, but the question is – did they do enough?

Democrats say after their defeat in 2016, they have had to lay it all out on the table this year – while Republicans say they have been working to engage more likely supporters.

“We’ve had people in this office that have worked tirelessly for four years to be sure that we’ve got the infrastructure put together. That we’ve got the allied groups together. We’ve got the messaging we need so that we can elect people up and down the ballot,” Duty says.

“We’ve actually had a bout a 30 percent turnout from just those people that don’t look likely to vote, but that we’ve texted to vote, and they have shown up to the polls. So it’s been very successful,” Holland says.

For all of FOX44’s Election Day updates, you can click here.