Voters Address Main Concerns on Super Tuesday

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – Super Tuesday is one of the most important primaries this election cycle.

In Texas, 228 Democratic delegates and 155 Republican delegates are up for grabs. This forced McLennan County voters to keep a watchful eye on national politics.

“We need to make America great again,” says voter Danny Garces.

“I want Trump out, mainly,” adds voter Gae Woodruff.

According to a Gallup poll conducted in December 2019, one in three Americans say health care, national security and gun policy will be extremely important to their vote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44