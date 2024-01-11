WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The general election for the City of Waco Mayor and Council Members for Districts I and III will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

The first day to file for a place on the City of Waco ballot is Wednesday, January 17. The last day to file for a place on the ballot is Friday, February 16, 2024, by 5 p.m.

Applications for a place on the ballot are filed at the City Secretary’s Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The City Secretary is scheduling appointments for in-person services.

The City says you can call (254) 750-5750 to schedule an appointment. The physical address for filing applications in person is:

City Secretary’s Office First Floor — City Hall

300 Austin Avenue Waco, Texas 76701

If you would like to mail an application for a place on the ballot, an application must be notarized before filing. The address is:

Michelle Hicks

City Secretary

PO Box 2570

Waco, Texas 76702-2570

Applications for a place on the ballot can be emailed to citysecretary@wacotx.gov and must be

notarized before filing.

Applications and candidate packets are available online at waco-texas.com/elections or by calling the City Secretary’s Office at (254) 750-5750.

For more information, you can contact City Secretary Michelle Hicks at (254) 750-5750.