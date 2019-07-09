Nexstar Media Central Texas

A LEADING LOCAL MEDIA COMPANY WITH NATIONAL REACH
Local Leadership. Local Vision. Local Targeting.
Brands & Clients
Aggieland Carpet One
Allen Samuels
BYOT Auto Parts
Central Baptist Church
Champion’s Salon
Cliffview Resort
Daniel & Stark PC
Dynasty Restaurant
FFO Home
Integrated Pain Associates
Jeff Hunter
Jones Law Firm PC
Martin Marrietta
Mike Staas
Palmeras
Planet Fitness
Posh Spa & Lounge
Rosa’s Café
Simer and Tetens
Stonehaven Dental
Texas Star Tire & Auto Repair
The Waffle Den
Van Duivendyk Capital Management
Vista College
How may we serve you?
You’ve got a vision for your business. You know your product and that your competition is nipping at your heels. The world has changed and what you did last time is not going to get you to your goals. How do you set yourself apart from the competition? We will identify the correct strategies to effectively tell your story to the right group of customers. We will formulate and execute a marketing plan that is customized to your needs and will maximize your resources, transforming your vision into reality.
1
Brand Creation
2
Media Campaign Development
3
Strategic Media Management
4
Advanced Digital Solutions
5
Traditional Media Placement
6
Social Media
7
Creative Development
8
Contesting
9
Podcasting
Our Methodology
Nexstar Media is a full-service marketing, media, advertising, print, digital and video solutions provider on a mission to champion the growth and dreams of our partners. What makes us different from all the other media players? With the resources of a multi-Billion-dollar company, we focus unparalleled tools and expertise at a local level to generate creative answers for homegrown business challenges. In short, we’ve got the clout that no other media group can compete with.
Certifications and awards
Meet the Team Click on our photos to learn more
1
2
3
4
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
9
10
11
12
Highlighted projects (three square images and one repeating video clip)