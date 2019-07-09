Nexstar Media Central Texas

A LEADING LOCAL MEDIA COMPANY WITH NATIONAL REACH

Local Leadership. Local Vision. Local Targeting.

Brands & Clients

Aggieland Carpet One Allen Samuels BYOT Auto Parts Central Baptist Church

Champion’s Salon Cliffview Resort Daniel & Stark PC Dynasty Restaurant

FFO Home Integrated Pain Associates Jeff Hunter Jones Law Firm PC

Martin Marrietta Mike Staas Palmeras Planet Fitness

Posh Spa & Lounge Rosa’s Café Simer and Tetens Stonehaven Dental

Texas Star Tire & Auto Repair The Waffle Den Van Duivendyk Capital Management Vista College

How may we serve you?

You’ve got a vision for your business. You know your product and that your competition is nipping at your heels. The world has changed and what you did last time is not going to get you to your goals. How do you set yourself apart from the competition? We will identify the correct strategies to effectively tell your story to the right group of customers. We will formulate and execute a marketing plan that is customized to your needs and will maximize your resources, transforming your vision into reality.

1 Brand Creation 2 Media Campaign Development 3 Strategic Media Management

4 Advanced Digital Solutions 5 Traditional Media Placement 6 Social Media

7 Creative Development 8 Contesting 9 Podcasting

Our Methodology

Nexstar Media is a full-service marketing, media, advertising, print, digital and video solutions provider on a mission to champion the growth and dreams of our partners. What makes us different from all the other media players? With the resources of a multi-Billion-dollar company, we focus unparalleled tools and expertise at a local level to generate creative answers for homegrown business challenges. In short, we’ve got the clout that no other media group can compete with.

Certifications and awards

Meet the Team Click on our photos to learn more

1 2 3 4

1 2 3 4

5 6 7 8

5 6 7 8

9 10 11 12

9 10 11 12

Highlighted projects (three square images and one repeating video clip)

Contact us