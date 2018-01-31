Al Michaels set to call his 10th career Super Bowl

He’s served as one of the most prominent voices of NFL football for nearly four decades. Sunday, Al Michaels will step into the broadcast booth to call a 10th career Super Bowl.

“We treat each game like it’s a mini-Super Bowl,” Michaels says of his NBC broadcast team.

While the players serve as the stars Sunday night, Michaels has earned his own stardom for calling some of the biggest sporting events in the world. He says his greatest career moment (and it’s not a big surprise) was calling the 1980 U.S, Olympic hockey team’s stunning win over the Soviet Union and his “Do you believe in miracles?” commentary. He’s also called World Series and NBA Finals games.

Michaels and his color commentator, Cris Collinsworth, have combined to win nearly 2 dozen career Emmy Awards, and their work will be on display as the Eagles and Patriots meet Sunday.

Michaels has earned 3 National Sportscaster of the Year Awards by the NSSA and he even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Al leads an NBC broadcast which will be a technical monster. More than 100 cameras and 100 microphones will be available for the broadcast, including the potential for 2 sky cameras above the field.

