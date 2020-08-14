Houston Texans Announce Fans Will Not Be Allowed at Home Opener

Houston Texans Press Release:

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans announced today that NRG Stadium will not have fans in attendance for their first home game of the 2020 regular season scheduled for Sunday, September 20 vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Whether fans can attend other home games later in the season will depend on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the greater Houston area, which is currently at the highest threat level (RED). The Texans will continue to monitor a variety of metrics and other factors in consultation with local medical and public health officials with the safety and wellbeing of our fans, players, coaches, staff, other personnel and the Houston community as our highest priority.

With preseason games not being played in 2020, the Texans’ decision to host games without fans in September will allow the organization to focus on game operations while continuing to refine the safety and operational protocols required to host fans at NRG Stadium.

“We have made the difficult decision to not host fans at NRG Stadium in the month of September as we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our fans during these challenging times,” said Texans President Jamey Rootes. “Our fans provide the best homefield advantage in the NFL and we remain hopeful for their return to NRG Stadium once it is safe to do so.” If the Texans transition to hosting fans at home games later in the season, Season Ticket Members who made the decision to opt-in for the 2020 season will receive instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at that time. All NFL and NFLPA protocols are subject to change on a game-by-game basis and the Texans will make necessary adjustments in order to conduct games as safe as possible for our fans.