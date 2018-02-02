It’s Disney World… for football fans.

The NFL Experience exhibit running this week at the Minneapolis Convention Center deserves that title.

The Experience sets up at each Super Bowl site, but this event in Minneapolis is drawing rave reviews from fans. The display covers two full floors of the convention center and is one of the biggest in league history.

Fans can see take photos with the actual Vince Lombardi Trophy, make their own Wilson game ball, run through football skills like they see at the NFL combine and tour a collection of Super Bowl Championship rings from all 51 prior games.

“I heard a lot of bad things about it, but they’re really unbelievable and the state is doing a great job.” said Eagles fan and New Jersey visitor Joe Boningo.

The exhibit also houses the largest NFL Shop in the city. And most importantly, it’s one of the biggest events for fans where they can escape from the brutal outdoor temperatures. A forecast high temperature of 7 degrees is expected for Game Day.

