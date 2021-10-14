Belichick on the Cowboys: “They Have Almost 500 Years of Experience”

WACO, TX — The Cowboys face the Patriots this weekend in Foxborough, and Dallas has not won in New England in decades. As a whole, the Cowboys’ coaching staff is fairly new to Dallas, but that doesn’t mean they’re inexperienced.

“They pretty much do everything well, they rank at the top of the league in almost every category on offense and defense,” Bill Belichick said. “Since 2006, by far they’ve had the most Pro Bowl players on their personnel staff, they have almost 500 years of NFL experience, that’s five centuries, that’s amazing.”