CeeDee Lamb Among Three Cowboys Returning From COVID-19 List

WACO, TX — Three Dallas Cowboys have returned from COVID-19 list – CeeDee Lamb, Damontae Kazee and Carlos Watkins.

With the lack of practice time between Dak Prescott and Lamb, the duo is working vigorously to get up to speed.

“We’re in the game-planning scheme specific, as far as our operation,” Mike McCarthy said. “But I think anytime you have a chance to compete, which we’ll do, we get into the next Sunday, Monday, phase of a week of preparation. We’ll maybe have a couple of competitive periods, or at least one each day, because I do want to get that going. And I think it’ll definitely help guys that haven’t had some reps as of late.”