ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — No Dak? No problem.

The Dallas Cowboys fought off a late Cincinnati comeback attempt to beat the Bengals, 20-17 on Sunday.

Cooper Rush started for Dallas in place of the injured Dak Prescott and had a solid day under center. Rush completed 19 of 31 throws for 235 yards and a touchdown.

Cooper Rush on the #Cowboys final drive: 3/3, 30 yards to set up Brett Maher for the 50-yard field goal to take down the Bengals!

Rush’s final stat line: 19/31, 235 yards, TD — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 18, 2022

Dallas marches on to their first NFC East divisional game on Monday Night Football on September, 26th at 7:15 p.m.