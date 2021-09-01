Cowboys Add Quarterbacks Will Grier & Ben DiNucci to Practice Squad

WACO, TX — The Cowboys claimed former Carolina quarterback, Will Grier, off of waivers, and added Ben DiNucci to their practice squad, just one day after cutting him from the 53 man roster. Cooper Rush is the lone backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott. Mike McCarthy talked about making up for lost time, as they prepare for Tampa Bay.

“We’ve lost some opportunities to practice, you know, with Dak,” Mike McCarthy said. “In a normal setting of camp, we may have been able to do a little more work on the first game in this last week. And with the new schedule , you know, having a bye week before the first game and, you know, certain mandates, I would have liked it, to maybe spent more time on Tampa this past week. It just it just didn’t work out that way.”