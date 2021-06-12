Cowboys’ Center Tyler Biadasz Impresses Veterans

WACO, TX — This upcoming season, it will be crucial for the Cowboys’ offensive line to protect Dak Prescott, and center Tyler Biadasz will lead the pack. Biadasz is entering his third season in the NFL, and he’s earned a lot of respect from his peers, as Tyron Smith commented on Biadasz in a press conference, saying he seems more like a four year veteran.

“I think it means a lot personally for him to say that,” Tyler Biadasz said. “I do work hard, I do, you know, study my playbook, I do my job, and I take pride in doing it. And, you know, I learn quick and I want to learn quick. And I you know, I ask I ask a lot of questions, I work and I just take pride in my job and the position I am on this team.”