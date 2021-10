WACO, TX — Cowboys’ right tackle La’el Collins filed a lawsuit against the NFL, seeking an immediate hearing before Judge Amos Mazzant, for the NFL to lift what remains of his five game suspension.

Since Sunday would be the fifth game, there’s a chance Collins could play on Sunday against the Giants, if things work out in his favor. The hearing could happen as early as Thursday or Friday.

Mazzant is the same judge who overturned the NFL’s suspension of Zeke Elliot in 2017.