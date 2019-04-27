Cowboys draft Joe Jackson in round 5 of the NFL draft

WACO, TX - Even though Dak Prescott is seeking a new contract, he has been at camp in Oxnard since day one. Prescott is coming off an impressive year in 2018. where he threw for 3,885 yards, his career high with the Cowboys. Prescott is projected to have a new career high in passing yards, since Jason Witten and Randall Cobb are now in the mix.

"It was great all off season, all spring, having him there," Dak Prescott said. "Him just getting back in groove, spent time over July with him, and just him coming out here, hasn't missed beat, if anything, obviously he's getting better."